California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,172 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Lear worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 33.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Lear by 16.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Lear’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lear



Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

