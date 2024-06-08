California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,324 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.03.

NYSE CPT opened at $106.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

