California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,225,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,977,000 after buying an additional 441,039 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 99,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 75,809 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $44.12 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.21%.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

