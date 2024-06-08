California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $674,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,567 shares of company stock worth $1,277,931. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

