Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $76.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile



H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

