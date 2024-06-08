Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 47,077 TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TrueBlue as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,436,000 after purchasing an additional 661,496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7,980.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 333,650 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $4,582,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 305,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 206,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TrueBlue from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE TBI opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.16 million, a P/E ratio of -29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

