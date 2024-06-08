Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $19,626,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $1,347,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EVTC opened at $32.81 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $388,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

