Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 5,859 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 40.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 95,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 8.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $761.75.

HSBC opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

