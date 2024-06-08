Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 4,713 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $16,226,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

IPAR stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.71 and a 1 year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

