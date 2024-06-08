Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in UGI by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

