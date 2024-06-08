Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,299 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $3,281,802. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.