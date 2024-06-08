Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gentex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,843,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gentex by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,278 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,428,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 258,476 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

