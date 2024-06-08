Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 56,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $665,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 604,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:ARLO opened at $13.41 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

