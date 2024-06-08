Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $638,000 in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hilltop by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hilltop by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HTH stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $285.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hilltop Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

