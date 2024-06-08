Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Get SouthState alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,882,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,408,000 after buying an additional 94,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,485,000 after buying an additional 466,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,485,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SouthState by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $73.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SouthState

Insider Activity

In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.