Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.92. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.