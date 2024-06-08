Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 134.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 832.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4,840.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,229,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.07. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

