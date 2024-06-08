Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,962 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

