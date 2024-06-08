Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 15,162 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $264,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,299,000 after buying an additional 2,709,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after buying an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 33,220.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after buying an additional 1,341,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $47,479,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

QGEN stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

