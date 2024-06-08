Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,036 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3,686.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.2 %

Sanmina stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $69.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,103 shares of company stock worth $720,600 over the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.