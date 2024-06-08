Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,165,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.