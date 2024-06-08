Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Etsy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after buying an additional 352,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.