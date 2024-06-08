Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 110,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

LMNR opened at $21.26 on Friday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $382.68 million, a P/E ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -51.72%.

LMNR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

