Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$1,544,530.92. Company insiders own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$31.31 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$28.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3489583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.58%.

About Canadian Utilities

)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Articles

