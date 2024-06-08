Cango (CANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Cango has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

