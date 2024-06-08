Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

