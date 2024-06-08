Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $17,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

