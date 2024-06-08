Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.58% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $26.93 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.