Capital International Investors Cuts Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,762 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $24,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,005,000 after buying an additional 65,038 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,385,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,737,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total transaction of $1,725,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $161.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.01. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

