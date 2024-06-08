Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Li Auto were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

