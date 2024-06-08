Capital International Investors Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.14% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after buying an additional 389,214 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,862 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.66. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $197.31.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $500.56 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

