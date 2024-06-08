Capital International Investors Grows Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.70% of Goosehead Insurance worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $23,614,000. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.6% during the third quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 105,303 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $5,010,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $4,769,000.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

GSHD stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

