Capital International Investors Makes New $328,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after buying an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after purchasing an additional 222,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,215,000 after acquiring an additional 179,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $292.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $293.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

