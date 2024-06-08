Capital International Investors Makes New $328,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after buying an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after purchasing an additional 222,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,215,000 after acquiring an additional 179,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $292.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $293.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

