Capital International Investors Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,431 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth approximately $7,802,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 362,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 313,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 309,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.1695 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

