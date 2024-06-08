Capital International Investors Raises Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,393,000 after buying an additional 764,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,391,000 after buying an additional 746,409 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 658,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 638,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after buying an additional 516,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 501,691 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.