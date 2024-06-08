Capital International Investors Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $143.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

