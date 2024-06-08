Capital International Investors Sells 12,845 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.06% of WPP worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in WPP by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

