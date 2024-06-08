Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,113,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 474,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after acquiring an additional 98,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.