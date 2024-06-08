Capital World Investors Acquires 105,824 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,824 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.80% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $53,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after purchasing an additional 507,750 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 257,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 99,850.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $187.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.59. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.35 and a 52-week high of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.