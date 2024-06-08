Capital World Investors Acquires New Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 143,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,781,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYRG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $147.89 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

