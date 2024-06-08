Capital World Investors Boosts Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 531.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,760 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.37% of Structure Therapeutics worth $25,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 415.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

