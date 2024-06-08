Capital World Investors Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Capital World Investors lessened its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046,472 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Seer were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Seer by 66.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Seer by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 28,156 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Seer stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 529.52% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

