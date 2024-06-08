Capital World Investors Has $30.21 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,830,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $30,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

VIAV opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at $314,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,956 shares of company stock valued at $418,759. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.