Capital World Investors Invests $8.85 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $225.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.36. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

