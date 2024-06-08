Capital World Investors Makes New $57.79 Million Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 980,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,787,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $65.46 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

