Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 8.00% of ThredUp worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 28.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,113,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,607 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,618,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 130.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 420,366 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 402,108 shares of company stock worth $811,117 over the last ninety days. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

