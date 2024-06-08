Capital World Investors Takes $17.46 Million Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 984,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after purchasing an additional 409,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after buying an additional 263,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,430,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cogent Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,158.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The business had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

