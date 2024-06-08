Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cardinal Health by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 98,738 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

