Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,106,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $313,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,740 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,666 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $98.51 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

