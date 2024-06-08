CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $69.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

